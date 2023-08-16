Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert – Semi Remote – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Top manufacturing brand specialising in luxury automobiles is on the scout for a talented Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert to join their team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing an Autonomous Transportation Systems solution for their plants.

This is amazing chance to get involved with a team working on high-performance technology in next generation manufacturing! You will be based in a progressive environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration of bespoke projects, APPLY TODAY!!

They are looking for someone with extensive experience with at least 6+ years of Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer and 3+ years with Public Cloud platforms experience and related technologies:

Kubernetes

AKS

Linux

Azure

Linux

Visual Studio

Git

Agile

REST

Java J2EE preferred however C# exp will suffice

Reference Number for this position is GZ53254 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and working from Home offering a contract rate of between R700 to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Linux

Visual Studio

Git

Agile

REST

Java J2EE

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position