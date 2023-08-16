Senior Front-end Developer – Sandton – R1m Per annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

NEW WORK: “The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don’t really even notice it, so it’s part of everyday life.” – Bill Gates
This innovative business lives by these words; they’re a product shop specialising in AI, machine learning and Virtual reality and currently have a phenomenal opportunity to join their next generation team of nerds.
Senior Front-end Developer is the requirement here folks. You will acquire great insights & experience in performance diagnostics solutions, contextual data analytics and automated storytelling.
The organisation boasts with some cool perks, flexi time, a great bonus structure and a snack bar.
Requirements:
- 6 years’ experience in JavaScript Development
- Expertise in TypeScript, React, Redux Angular, Vue, HTML and CSS
- Experience in C# Development is advantageous
Qualifications:
- IT related Qualification with distinctions in Mathematics
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CSS
- Vue
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree