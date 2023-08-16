Senior Front-end Developer – Sandton – R1m Per annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

This innovative business lives by these words; they’re a product shop specialising in AI, machine learning and Virtual reality and currently have a phenomenal opportunity to join their next generation team of nerds.

Senior Front-end Developer is the requirement here folks. You will acquire great insights & experience in performance diagnostics solutions, contextual data analytics and automated storytelling.

The organisation boasts with some cool perks, flexi time, a great bonus structure and a snack bar.

Requirements:

6 years’ experience in JavaScript Development

Expertise in TypeScript, React, Redux Angular, Vue, HTML and CSS

Experience in C# Development is advantageous

Qualifications:

IT related Qualification with distinctions in Mathematics

