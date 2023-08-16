Senior Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK IN at one of our major banks; this is arguably one of the biggest, most complex software builds going on at the moment! They are on the hunt for Senior Front-End Developer’s to join their remote team on contract.

You are going to come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined user experience. You will be part of a collaborative team and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts as well as code into the product base.

This is what you need to know to land an interview:

6+ years exp in Front End Development (you are a craftsman in your game)

You can build medium to large Single Page applications

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript domain manipulation Techniques

Key experience with Angular 9+

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (AngularJS, jQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

You’re a creative who is a high performer, critical thinker, and problem-solver

Cloud based distributed experience a big plus

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar IT related courses

Desired Skills:

Angular 9

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

