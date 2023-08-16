Senior Frontend Developer – Angular /React – Netherlands – R1 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: The mobile supercomputer as it is sometimes referred has opened up multiple universes and brought the world almost literally to our doorstep or hands if you prefer.

Yes indeed, the digital era has led a mobile health benefit platform company that facilitates universal access to good quality healthcare at lower costs. on the course to international expansion and discovery.

This global Amsterdam based organisation is currently seeking a highly proficient and enthusiastic Senior Frontend Developer to join their team of pioneers in aiding the development of their platform. You will have the opportunity to work alongside brilliant backend engineers, cloud engineers, business analysts, designers and business owners on Greenfields projects whilst working on multiple Angular portals structured in a monorepo.

Some exciting perks include: full relocation, Visa applications and housing for the first 2 months; a powerful selection of equipment + tools; as well as loads of chitchat & beers on a Friday!

Keen to secure a chat with this awesome bunch?

Here’s what you’ll need:

??You are well educated with a BSc in software engineering or similar

6+ years software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend

You are highly skilled in Angular 10+, React, & [URL Removed]

You are clued up in TypeScript

CI/CD tools

Cypress or other automated testing tools

Security and GDPR are part of your development cycle

Reference Number for this position is DB53748 which is a permanent, remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

