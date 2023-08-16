SENIOR FRONTEND DEVELOPER – ANGULAR /REACT – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: This is that job we have all been waiting for and if you are looking for some sort of big break… Well, this could be it!

This is a fast-paced, technically strong, international platform, making an impact, paying it forward! They are a data-driven company with core focus in sustainable Healthcare and headquarters located in Amsterdam.

The current need if for highly skilled Senior Frontend Developer’s to aid the development of a mobile health benefit platform – It’s the first of its kind; digitally connecting patients, health payers & healthcare providers to one platform. As a Frontend Specialist, you will work alongside a diverse team, working on core features for the platform, delivering quality solutions for end users, and making enhancements to ensure maximum impact!

This is all Greenfields type work; the team work on multiple Angular portals structured in a monorepo so your expertise in Angular will come in handy!!

This team lands you the opportunity to work on projects with high social impact and be part are a fabulous & motivated team. They have a Start-up culture with a global presence.

Some perks include full relocation, Visa applications and housing for the first 2 months; a powerful selection of equipment + tools; as well as loads of chitchat & beers on a Friday!

THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO GRAB THEIR ATTENTION:

?You have 6+ years software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend!

You are highly skilled in Angular 10+, React, & [URL Removed]

You are clued up in TypeScript

CI/CD tools

Cypress or other automated testing tools

Security and GDPR are part of your development cycle

Qualifications:

?You are well educated with a BSc in software engineering or similar

