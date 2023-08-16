Senior Full stack C# Developer – Semi Remote – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

An Illovo, Sandton based dev house that is at the forefront of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology is currently looking for a Senior Full Stack C# Developer to join their high calibre and passionate team of engineers. You will be required to build Azure hosted applications in the Retail Analytics space.

This is a permanent role and semi remote. If a cutting-edge environment is your cup of tea, this is for you. APPLY TODAY.

Requirements:

8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#).

Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript

Knowledge and experience in Azure.

SAAS experience would be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features.

You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap.

You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world.

Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.

Developing prototypes.

Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.

Qualifications:

BSc degree would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

MVC / MVP

REST

APIs

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

