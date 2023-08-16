Senior Full stack C# Developer – Semi Remote – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

Aug 16, 2023

An Illovo, Sandton based dev house that is at the forefront of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology is currently looking for a Senior Full Stack C# Developer to join their high calibre and passionate team of engineers. You will be required to build Azure hosted applications in the Retail Analytics space.

This is a permanent role and semi remote. If a cutting-edge environment is your cup of tea, this is for you. APPLY TODAY.

Requirements:

  • 8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#).
  • Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
  • Knowledge and experience in Azure.
  • SAAS experience would be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Web development and the designing and execution of new features.
  • You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap.
  • You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world.
  • Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.
  • Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.
  • Developing prototypes.
  • Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.

Qualifications:

  • BSc degree would be advantageous.

Reference Number for this position is DB53485 which is a permanent position and semi -remote offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on DarrynB or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • MVC / MVP
  • REST
  • APIs
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position