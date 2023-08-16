Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Wonderful chance to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.

You will need a clear understanding of integration between different technologies as well as the coordination between development and support environments.

The opportunity requires a minimum of 6 years commercial experience with Java and Cloud architecture:

Angular

Ajax

Node.js

[URL Removed]

User Experience Analysis

Hybrid Mobile Apps

Continuous Integration

Jenkins

Sonar

Subversion

Glassfish Server

NetBeans

Spring Framework

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Cloud Architecture

JAX-RS

Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework

Reference Number for this position is GZ53404 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand with a Semi Remote arrangement offering a contract rate of R500 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

