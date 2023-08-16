Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Technology Services Company comprises of five main work streams, namely, Technology Consulting, Application Services, Infrastructure Services, Portal and Content Management and Systems Integration Services.
The client is based in PTA central and requires Senior Full Stack Java Developers on a permanent basis.
Requirements:
- Data manipulation and scripting with Python
- Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions
- Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience
Qualifications
- Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)
Reference Number for this position is MK53031 which is a permanent role based in Midrand offering a salary of R800K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Data Manipulation
- Scripting with Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma