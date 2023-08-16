Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Technology Services Company comprises of five main work streams, namely, Technology Consulting, Application Services, Infrastructure Services, Portal and Content Management and Systems Integration Services.

The client is based in PTA central and requires Senior Full Stack Java Developers on a permanent basis.

Requirements:

Data manipulation and scripting with Python

Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions

Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience

Qualifications

Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)

Reference Number for this position is MK53031 which is a permanent role based in Midrand offering a salary of R800K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Data Manipulation

Scripting with Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

