Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 16, 2023

German Engineered Motor Maker is undertaking what it’s known best for, bringing high tech automobile innovation the world is yet to see. To achieve this, they need a Senior Java Full Stack to lead a team of techies in a quest to translate requirements into meaningful solutions.

The opportunity comes with Cutting edge technology stack, coolest IT Shops environment and a chance to work abroad!!! APPLY NOW!

They are looking for a chief expert with a minimum of 10 years development experience using Java and J2EE related technologies as well as:

  • Angular 10
  • AG Grid
  • Spring Framework
  • AWS Stack
  • Data Modelling
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Postgres
  • RESTful
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • Junit
  • Mockito
  • Test Containers
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Open Shift
  • Apigee
  • Jenkins Pipeline

Reference Number for this position is MK51030 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R600 – R950ph negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

