Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

German Engineered Motor Maker is undertaking what it’s known best for, bringing high tech automobile innovation the world is yet to see. To achieve this, they need a Senior Java Full Stack to lead a team of techies in a quest to translate requirements into meaningful solutions.

The opportunity comes with Cutting edge technology stack, coolest IT Shops environment and a chance to work abroad!!! APPLY NOW!

They are looking for a chief expert with a minimum of 10 years development experience using Java and J2EE related technologies as well as:

Angular 10

AG Grid

Spring Framework

AWS Stack

Data Modelling

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

RESTful

Java 8

J2EE

Junit

Mockito

Test Containers

Docker

Kubernetes

Open Shift

Apigee

Jenkins Pipeline

Reference Number for this position is MK51030 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R600 – R950ph negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

