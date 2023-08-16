Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

German Engineered Motor Maker is undertaking what it’s known best for, bringing high tech automobile innovation the world is yet to see. To achieve this, they need a Senior Java Full Stack to lead a team of techies in a quest to translate requirements into meaningful solutions.
The opportunity comes with Cutting edge technology stack, coolest IT Shops environment and a chance to work abroad!!! APPLY NOW!
They are looking for a chief expert with a minimum of 10 years development experience using Java and J2EE related technologies as well as:
- Angular 10
- AG Grid
- Spring Framework
- AWS Stack
- Data Modelling
- SQL
- Oracle
- Postgres
- RESTful
- Java 8
- J2EE
- Junit
- Mockito
- Test Containers
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Open Shift
- Apigee
- Jenkins Pipeline
Reference Number for this position is MK51030 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R600 – R950ph negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree