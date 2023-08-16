Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Semi remote – R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer. The business require a high calibre, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running. As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars
Requirements:
- 10+ years commercial experience
- Java 8/ 9/ 10
- J2EE
- Some front end experience
- Some cloud knowledge
Technical landscape:
- Jira
- Confluence
- XRay
- Angular 10
- AG Grid
- Spring Framework
- AWS Stack
- Data Modelling
- SQL
- Oracle
- Postgres
- RESTful
- Java 10
- J2EE
- Junit
- Mockito
- Test Containers
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Open Shift
- Apigee
- Jenkins
Reference Number for this position is GZ52558 which is a contract position Rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a long term contract rate of between R800 to R 950 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
