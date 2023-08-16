Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Semi remote – R950 PH – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 16, 2023

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer. The business require a high calibre, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.

As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars

Requirements:

  • 10+ years commercial experience
  • Java 8/ 9/ 10
  • J2EE
  • Some front end experience
  • Some cloud knowledge

technical landscape:

  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • XRay
  • Angular 10
  • AG Grid
  • Spring Framework
  • AWS Stack
  • Data Modelling
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Postgres
  • RESTful
  • Java 10
  • J2EE
  • Junit
  • Mockito
  • Test Containers
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Open Shift
  • Apigee
  • Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ52558 which is a contract position Rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a long term contract rate of between R800 to R950 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • XRay
  • Angular10

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

