Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Semi remote – R950 PH – Gauteng Midrand

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer. The business require a high calibre, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.

As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars

If you think this job is what you are looking for please be in touch.

Requirements:

10+ years commercial experience

Java 8/ 9/ 10

J2EE

Some front end experience

Some cloud knowledge

technical landscape:

Jira

Confluence

XRay

Angular 10

AG Grid

Spring Framework

AWS Stack

Data Modelling

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

RESTful

Java 10

J2EE

Junit

Mockito

Test Containers

Docker

Kubernetes

Open Shift

Apigee

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ52558 which is a contract position Rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a long term contract rate of between R800 to R950 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

XRay

Angular10

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position