Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – R1m to R1. 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK: Technology and going green, no relation right, wrong.
My client is a highly successful scale up cloud, paperless software hub and they have set a course to track down a razor sharp Senior Full Stack .Net Developers who can work in a compact team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.
You will come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will have a lot of say and sway, while working remotely most of the time.
If you’re a developer who enjoys wearing many hats and is keen on applying and further advancing your technical skills with like-minded wizards, then let’s chat!
Want to score a chat with us:
- 8+ years industry experience coding in the Microsoft stack
- C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL
- Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles
- Agile/ Scrum Methodologies
- Microsoft Azure experience
- Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript
- BSc Degree or Equivalent
