Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – R1m to R1. 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK: Technology and going green, no relation right, wrong.

My client is a highly successful scale up cloud, paperless software hub and they have set a course to track down a razor sharp Senior Full Stack .Net Developers who can work in a compact team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.

You will come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will have a lot of say and sway, while working remotely most of the time.

If you’re a developer who enjoys wearing many hats and is keen on applying and further advancing your technical skills with like-minded wizards, then let’s chat!

Want to score a chat with us:

8+ years industry experience coding in the Microsoft stack

C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL

Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles

Agile/ Scrum Methodologies

Microsoft Azure experience

Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript

BSc Degree or Equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston / Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

