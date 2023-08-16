Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – R1m to R1 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK: The cloud, paperless revolution is upon us and as such, simplicity and security standards have never been increasingly high in demand.

They are calling into action razor sharp Senior Full Stack .Net Developers who can work in a compact team dynamic in a fast-paced environment. This highly successful scale up software hub has been dominating the fintech industry, delivering cloud-based solutions & offering Software as a Service (SaaS).

So, you’re a highly skilled Developer who enjoys wearing many hats and is keen on applying and further advancing his/her technical crafts with like-minded wizards, then let’s chat!

Required Tech stack:

BSc Degree or Equivalent

You have 8+ years industry experience coding In the Microsoft stack

Your skill set includes C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL

You have a deep understanding of Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles

Agile/ Scrum Methodologies and Development

Excellent cloud experience working Microsoft Azure

On the front end, you have worked Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript

Experience with ERP Systems is a massive bonus

You have a no-compromise attitude to quality with high attention to detail

Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & semi-remote offering a salary of R1m to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

