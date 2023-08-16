Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – up to R1 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK: Digital business solutions is probably the best thing since sliced bread, right?

Definitely! A market leading hub that provides holistic cloud solutions that ensures data protection to increase efficiency and reduce business costs is on the hunt for a Senior Full Stack Developer with cloud experience.

The current requirement is for a technically well versed Senior .Net Developer to form part of their highly proficient forward-thinking team of wizards. You can expect a hybrid setup in an agile environment.

Keen to chat, get in touch!

Required Tech stack:

BSc Degree or Equivalent

You have 8+ years industry experience coding In the Microsoft stack

Your skill set includes C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL

You have a deep understanding of Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles

Agile/ Scrum Methodologies and Development

Excellent cloud experience working Microsoft Azure

On the front end, you have worked Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript

Experience with ERP Systems is a massive bonus

You have a no-compromise attitude to quality with high attention to detail

Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C# .Net

Net Core

Web API

SQL

Typescript

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position