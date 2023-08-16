Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – up to R1 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK: Digital business solutions is probably the best thing since sliced bread, right?
Definitely! A market leading hub that provides holistic cloud solutions that ensures data protection to increase efficiency and reduce business costs is on the hunt for a Senior Full Stack Developer with cloud experience.
The current requirement is for a technically well versed Senior .Net Developer to form part of their highly proficient forward-thinking team of wizards. You can expect a hybrid setup in an agile environment.
Keen to chat, get in touch!
Required Tech stack:
- BSc Degree or Equivalent
- You have 8+ years industry experience coding In the Microsoft stack
- Your skill set includes C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL
- You have a deep understanding of Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles
- Agile/ Scrum Methodologies and Development
- Excellent cloud experience working Microsoft Azure
- On the front end, you have worked Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript
- Experience with ERP Systems is a massive bonus
- You have a no-compromise attitude to quality with high attention to detail
Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
