Senior Full Stack .Net Software Engineer – Bryanston / Fully Remote – R900k +Benefits P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

New work in at a global Fintech who are on the hunt for technically strong C# Software Engineers with a knack for C#, .Net Core + modern Front-End tools. You will join a smart but laid-back team while getting involved in the build of SaaS products & bespoke development.
This team is global with offices in London, New York, Cape Town, JHB, Mauritius, Thailand, + New Zealand! They are a high calibre bunch, passionate about using tech to solve complex problems for Fintech’s and major banks worldwide! We can guarantee an incredible team & a fostering environment that really looks after their employees + promise a high learning, technically strong culture.
This is what you need to land the job:
- You have 8+ years coding experience with high capabilities in C# / .NET / .NET Core
- You work with modern frontend framework: Angular, React, Vue, etc.
- Good Web API integration skills
- You are comfortable with SQL – database design, coding, querying + optimization
- OO Patterns; Architectural Design Patterns – Microservices, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.
- Azure / AWS cloud will serve you well.
