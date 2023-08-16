Senior Full Stack .Net Software Engineer – Bryanston / Fully Remote – R900k +Benefits P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

New work in at a global Fintech who are on the hunt for technically strong C# Software Engineers with a knack for C#, .Net Core + modern Front-End tools. You will join a smart but laid-back team while getting involved in the build of SaaS products & bespoke development.

This team is global with offices in London, New York, Cape Town, JHB, Mauritius, Thailand, + New Zealand! They are a high calibre bunch, passionate about using tech to solve complex problems for Fintech’s and major banks worldwide! We can guarantee an incredible team & a fostering environment that really looks after their employees + promise a high learning, technically strong culture.

This is what you need to land the job:

You have 8+ years coding experience with high capabilities in C# / .NET / .NET Core

You work with modern frontend framework: Angular, React, Vue, etc.

Good Web API integration skills

You are comfortable with SQL – database design, coding, querying + optimization

OO Patterns; Architectural Design Patterns – Microservices, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.

Azure / AWS cloud will serve you well.

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent, fully remote position offering a cost to company of R900k per annum + benefits, negotiable on experience and ability.

