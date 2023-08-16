Senior Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An opportunity to work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry has come up for highly skilled Full Stack Developers.

The project work is extensive and includes self-driving and electric powered machines.

If you are an experienced, a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Angular or webservices and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge, this may be for you. APPLY NOW!!

Requirements:

Angular/Typescript/Java EE/CSS

PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2

RESTful web services using Java EE

CI/CD pipeline (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)

Experience in UI/UX design and development

IBM MQ/ Kafka

Microsoft Azure (AWS)

SonarQube

Java 11+

Java Enterprise Edition

Quarkus (Spring)

Hibernate ORM, JPA

Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

CI/CD, Jenkins

Test Driven Development (TDD)

JAX-RS API implementation

Swagger documentation

Agile

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience

Reference Number for this position is MK53249 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering an hourly rate of R600 per hour, negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Angular

JavaEE

GIT

Jenkis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

