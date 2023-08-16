Senior Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An opportunity to work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry has come up for highly skilled Full Stack Developers.
The project work is extensive and includes self-driving and electric powered machines.
If you are an experienced, a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Angular or webservices and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge, this may be for you. APPLY NOW!!
Requirements:
- Angular/Typescript/Java EE/CSS
- PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2
- RESTful web services using Java EE
- CI/CD pipeline (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)
- Experience in UI/UX design and development
- IBM MQ/ Kafka
- Microsoft Azure (AWS)
- SonarQube
- Java 11+
- Java Enterprise Edition
- Quarkus (Spring)
- Hibernate ORM, JPA
- Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)
- Kubernetes
- Git (Bitbucket)
- CI/CD, Jenkins
- Test Driven Development (TDD)
- JAX-RS API implementation
- Swagger documentation
- Agile
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience
Reference Number for this position is MK53249 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering an hourly rate of R600 per hour, negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- JavaEE
- GIT
- Jenkis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development