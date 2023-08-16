Senior Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – up to R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 16, 2023

A great and exciting opportunity to work on innovative technical solutions within the motor industry. Greenfields projects and exposure to develop software for self-driving cars and electric powered vehicles.

We are looking for experienced, passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Java 11+ or Microservices. This is an interesting new challenge, don’t miss out. APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

  • Angular/Typescript/Java EE/CSS
  • PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2
  • RESTful web services using Java EE
  • CI/CD pipeline (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)
  • Experience in UI/UX design and development
  • IBM MQ/ Kafka
  • Microsoft Azure (AWS)
  • SonarQube
  • Java 11+
  • Java Enterprise Edition
  • Quarkus (Spring)
  • Hibernate ORM, JPA
  • Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)
  • Kubernetes
  • Git (Bitbucket)
  • CI/CD, Jenkins.
  • Test Driven Development (TDD)
  • JAX-RS API implementation
  • Swagger documentation
  • Agile
  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience

Reference Number for this position is MK53249 which is a Contract position based in Midrand & Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of up to R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Agile
  • Angular
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

