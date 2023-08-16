Senior Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – up to R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A great and exciting opportunity to work on innovative technical solutions within the motor industry. Greenfields projects and exposure to develop software for self-driving cars and electric powered vehicles.

We are looking for experienced, passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Java 11+ or Microservices. This is an interesting new challenge, don’t miss out. APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

Angular/Typescript/Java EE/CSS

PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2

RESTful web services using Java EE

CI/CD pipeline (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)

Experience in UI/UX design and development

IBM MQ/ Kafka

Microsoft Azure (AWS)

SonarQube

Java 11+

Java Enterprise Edition

Quarkus (Spring)

Hibernate ORM, JPA

Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

CI/CD, Jenkins.

Test Driven Development (TDD)

JAX-RS API implementation

Swagger documentation

Agile

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience

