Senior iOS Developer – Remote – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Global insurance company that offers a wellness platform program is currently on the hunt for an Exceptional Senior iOS Developer who will be responsible for the designing, developing, and implementing iOS mobile applications to support business requirements.

The business is a well-established product house and has a vibrant team. In addition to this as the business is pressurized the incumbent will need to persevere through adversity and recover quickly from setbacks.

Education and Experience:

A degree in IT

7+ years’ experience as an iOS developer

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Tools:

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Software architecture

JAD sessions

Data modelling techniques

Advantageous:

2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

