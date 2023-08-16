Senior Java Angular Vue AWS Software Engineer – Sandton – R1.2 mil PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

Fast growing FCMG group which is a differentiated and diversified retailer of Furniture, Household appliances, Consumer electronic and technology goods. In addition, they are a leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services focusing on their retail customer base.
An opportunity for a Senior Software Developer has risen to work with a forward-thinking team that will be responsible for the development and deployment of highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services along with Databases, including the support of new business and continuous improvement initiatives, and writing technical and functional specifications and training and testing material.
It’s an opportunity to work with team that have some Java and Python gurus so it will be a great opportunity to work and learn from them. So if you are a Frontend Dev looking to take on a new challenge, this could be the role for you!!
Tech stack needed:
- Java
- Java Spring boot
- Python
- J2ee
- SQL
- Senior Java Angular Vue JS AWS Software Engineer
- Angular
- ReactJs
- DevOps CI/CD on Cloud environment
- HTML
- JavaScript
- Angular
- ReactJS
- Vue
- Github
- Bitbucket
- Agile
- MYSQL
- Postgres
- AWS cloud
Reference Number for this position is GZ51358 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Spring boot
- Python
- J2ee
- Angular
- HTML
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma