Senior Java Angular Vue AWS Software Engineer – Sandton – R1.2 mil PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

Senior Java Angular Vue AWS Software Engineer – Sandton – R1.2 mil PA

Fast growing FCMG group which is a differentiated and diversified retailer of Furniture, Household appliances, Consumer electronic and technology goods. In addition, they are a leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services focusing on their retail customer base.

An opportunity for a Senior Software Developer has risen to work with a forward-thinking team that will be responsible for the development and deployment of highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services along with Databases, including the support of new business and continuous improvement initiatives, and writing technical and functional specifications and training and testing material.

It’s an opportunity to work with team that have some Java and Python gurus so it will be a great opportunity to work and learn from them. So if you are a Frontend Dev looking to take on a new challenge, this could be the role for you!!

Tech stack needed:

Java

Java Spring boot

Python

J2ee

SQL

Senior Java Angular Vue JS AWS Software Engineer

Angular

ReactJs

DevOps CI/CD on Cloud environment

HTML

JavaScript

Angular

ReactJS

Vue

Github

Bitbucket

Agile

MYSQL

Postgres

AWS cloud

Reference Number for this position is GZ51358 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

