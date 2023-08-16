Senior Java Backend Developer (AWS and Spring) – Amsterdam – REMOTE initially – R8000 Euros PM at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

An innovative International data-driven company operating in Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and with headquarters located in Amsterdam has an exciting role for a Senior Java Backend Developer.
As senior backend software engineer you are part of one of their developer teams working on core features of the platform. You will be part of a multidisciplinary team including frontend engineers, cloud engineers, business analysts, designers and business owners
An opportunity to apply for a work permit in Europe and relocate internationally in time.
Technology:
- Java
- SQL
- Cloud/ AWS
- SpringBoot
- Angular
- Android
- Cloud
Responsibilities:
- Have a cloud native mindset
- Experience setting up CI/CD tools and pipelines
- Experience with Github or Bitbucket
- Experience with mobile technology and development
- Security and GDPR are always part of your development cycle.
- Experience with developing solutions as part of a team
- Experience working in a highly competitive, international business environment
What they offer
- The opportunity to work on projects with high social impact with a fun and motivated team
- Startup culture with an international team (>50% in Kenya), flat hierarchies, and Friday beers
- Based in Amsterdam with travel opportunities
- Relocation expenses covered
- Work permits arranged
- Your choice of equipment and tools
- Competitive salary and flexible hours
Reference Number for this position is GZ53749 which is a permanent role with offices in the Netherlands but working fully remotely from SA initially. They are offering a cost to company of R6000 to R8000 euros per month negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma