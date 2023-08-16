Senior Java Backend Developer (AWS and Spring) – Amsterdam – REMOTE initially – R8000 Euros PM at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Aug 16, 2023

An innovative International data-driven company operating in Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and with headquarters located in Amsterdam has an exciting role for a Senior Java Backend Developer.

As senior backend software engineer you are part of one of their developer teams working on core features of the platform. You will be part of a multidisciplinary team including frontend engineers, cloud engineers, business analysts, designers and business owners

An opportunity to apply for a work permit in Europe and relocate internationally in time.

Technology:

  • Java
  • SQL
  • Cloud/ AWS
  • SpringBoot
  • Angular
  • Android
  • Cloud

Responsibilities:

  • Have a cloud native mindset
  • Experience setting up CI/CD tools and pipelines
  • Experience with Github or Bitbucket
  • Experience with mobile technology and development
  • Security and GDPR are always part of your development cycle.
  • Experience with developing solutions as part of a team
  • Experience working in a highly competitive, international business environment

What they offer

  • The opportunity to work on projects with high social impact with a fun and motivated team
  • Startup culture with an international team (>50% in Kenya), flat hierarchies, and Friday beers
  • Based in Amsterdam with travel opportunities
  • Relocation expenses covered
  • Work permits arranged
  • Your choice of equipment and tools
  • Competitive salary and flexible hours

Reference Number for this position is GZ53749 which is a permanent role with offices in the Netherlands but working fully remotely from SA initially. They are offering a cost to company of R6000 to R8000 euros per month negotiable on experience and ability. Email Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SQL
  • Cloud/ AWS
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

