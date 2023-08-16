Senior Java Backend Developer (AWS and Spring) – Amsterdam – REMOTE initially – R8000 Euros PM at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

An innovative International data-driven company operating in Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and with headquarters located in Amsterdam has an exciting role for a Senior Java Backend Developer.

As senior backend software engineer you are part of one of their developer teams working on core features of the platform. You will be part of a multidisciplinary team including frontend engineers, cloud engineers, business analysts, designers and business owners

An opportunity to apply for a work permit in Europe and relocate internationally in time.

Technology:

Java

SQL

Cloud/ AWS

SpringBoot

Angular

Android

Cloud

Responsibilities:

Have a cloud native mindset

Experience setting up CI/CD tools and pipelines

Experience with Github or Bitbucket

Experience with mobile technology and development

Security and GDPR are always part of your development cycle.

Experience with developing solutions as part of a team

Experience working in a highly competitive, international business environment

What they offer

The opportunity to work on projects with high social impact with a fun and motivated team

Startup culture with an international team (>50% in Kenya), flat hierarchies, and Friday beers

Based in Amsterdam with travel opportunities

Relocation expenses covered

Work permits arranged

Your choice of equipment and tools

Competitive salary and flexible hours

Reference Number for this position is GZ53749 which is a permanent role with offices in the Netherlands but working fully remotely from SA initially. They are offering a cost to company of R6000 to R8000 euros per month negotiable on experience and ability.

