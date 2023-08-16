Senior Java Developer/ AWS Cloud GURU – 1 day a week at Midrand office – R850 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

International end user environment with head offices based in the Midrand/Menlyn offices with an opportunity to work from Home is looking for Senior Java Developer_Senior AWS Cloud Specialist that is looking to step out of the ordinary to join a world leading premium manufacturer working with bleeding edge tech alongside Germany’s finest Engineers.

If you have several years of experience of Cloud Architecture an extensive reporting technology. Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions and testing (manual or automated testing).

This is the right position for you. APPLY NOW!!!

The tech landscape consists of the following:

Senior Java Developer or Senior AWS Cloud Specialist

8 -10 years commercial Java experience

Microservices Architecture

Cloud Architecture

Cloud-native

Container Architecture

JavaScript, Node.js

Amazon AWS

Docker

Kubernetes

SQL

NoSql

REST

Git

AGILE

SCRUM

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Artifactory

Reference Number for this position is GZ53370 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation, offering a contract rate of between R750 to R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

