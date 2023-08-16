Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Fairland

Recognised internationally!!! This Leading First Class Financial House is scouting for a Talented Senior Java Developer to join their amazing technical team. Known for its innovation and cutting edge technology, this would be an excellent opportunity for someone looking to expand their industry knowledge and work with leading technology years ahead of its competitors!

This is a brilliant opportunity to work in SA’s best-rated banking environment with other highly skilled Java professionals!

Technical skills Requirements:

Preference will be given to applicants with the following skillset:

Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version

SOAP and Restful Services

Microservices

Spring boot (highly advantageous)

Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes

Gitlab

Kafka

Maven

CI/CD

NLP

Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence

AWS (highly advantageous)

Agile Development Methodology

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree

5 years + experience in programming and system design

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field

System Design experience advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ53307 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands (Westrand) offering a perm rate of R1 million PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

