Senior Java Developer (JavaScript Angular and Spring) – Sandton – BLUE CHIP – R720 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

An exciting chance to join a top team has come in at an innovative business that leads the way in inventive business solutions. They are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their fast-paced and dynamic environment based in Sandton.

Your key purpose will be to work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain Java based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry.

This dynamic and growing environment rewards great performance and offers exciting cross divisional opportunities to those wishing to expand their horizons. Apply now!

To land an interview the following tech skills are a must have:

Java Systems Development

JavaScript

Angular

Spring

HTML5

CSS

JSP

TypeScript

MVC

SDLC

Unit Testing

Mocking Frameworks

Integration

Reference Number for this position is GZ52265 which is a contract position based in Sandton offering a rate of between R600 to R750 per hour depending on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Angular

Spring

HTML5

CSS

JSP

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position