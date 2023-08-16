Senior Java Developer – Midrand – R600 per hour – Gauteng Midrand

An international Automotive company is urgently seeking a Senior Java Developer to join their team with offices based in Midrand. This company is all about using the latest technologies with its 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries.

You will be working in a constantly evolving environment, due to technological advances and the strategic direction of the organization. You will be working alongside the project team, stakeholders to develop solutions or products that contribute to the strategy of the organization.

If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you. APPLY NOW!!

Requirements:

Java

J2ee 7

Restful API

SOAP

JSON

Netbeans

Eclipse

Spring MVC

Ant

Maven

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ53575 which is a long term Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of between R400 to R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Garth on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

