Senior Java Developer – REMOTE – up to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mid-sized international business with huge reach within South Africa – bringing you prestige, growth, and access to big name projects; New project work using mainly cutting-edge technologies; Big, formal environment giving you access to advanced career growth; good training schemes and many senior people to learn from.

This environment could suit both the hard-core Developer wanting technical growth as well as the less passionate Developer wanting growth into less technical management.

This role calls for a Senior Java Developer; your primary responsibilities will be to design and develop applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the solution’s architecture

Technical Stack landscape includes the following:

HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 8 or later / ReactJS

Java including Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI

Educational Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science OR MCDP

Certifications

Role Requirements:

8 years plus experience within Java and with current Java versions

Ability to adhere to coding Standards

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines

Reference Number for this position is GZ52523 which is a permanent position based in Rivonia but working remotely offering a cost to company salary of up to R950K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed]

or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JS

Angular 8

ReactJS

Java

Java SE

Java EE

Hibernate

Learn more/Apply for this position