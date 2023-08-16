Senior Java Developer – Sandton – R700 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

Brand new BANKING environment, which probably do not need an introduction, have a few awesome opportunities for passionate and career minded Senior Java Devs who are motivated to work on NEW PROJECTS. Their innovative team is seeking a developer that’s going to ensure they remain ahead of their competition.

You will be developing and implementing machine learning models and solutions as well as implementing ETL methodologies, technologies and integration with big data.

This dynamic business offers exciting cross divisional opportunities to those wishing to expand their horizons.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software.

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues.

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.

Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.

Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout.

Adhere to coding standards and know best practices

Perform code reviews.

Education and Experience

Education:

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar) and Java certs a PLUS

Experience:

8 years Java Systems Development experience.

Experience in Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JSP, TypeScript / JavaScript, Spring MVC, Angular)

Solid understanding of JAVA SDK 1.8 and later

SDLC

Experience in application frameworks (Spring Framework)

Unit Testing and Mocking Frameworks.

Integration experience

Technical Landscape includes:

Spring Framework 3.0 or later, Angular 9

Weblogic 10 & 12

Maven

Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience.

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge.

ElasticSearch or SOLR experience

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks.

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, ArchiMate etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development

Reference Number for this position is GZ52265 which is a contract position based in Sandton (remote initially) offering a rate of between R600 to R700 PH negotiable on experience and ability.

