Senior Java Developer – Sandton – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Here is an opportunity for you to join the largest open medical scheme in South Africa, with over 3.3 million beneficiaries. A Senior Java Developer is required at this Sandton based establishment to perform high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.

You will be required to Design, develop, and implement Java applications to support business requirements. You will work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs

If you are looking to join a fast-paced and dynamic environment that enables smart, self-driven people to be their best, this is the role for you. Send Your CV!!!

Essential requirements:

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

6 or more years’ experience in developing Java applications

Java

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SOAP UI / REST

JSON

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

This is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton offering rate of R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

