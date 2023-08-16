Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R650 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A global and cutting-edge automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team! Be part of a technical and functional next-generation team, where you will be using top of the market industry tools and collaborate regularly with stakeholders developing top tier projects.

You will be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents, problems, and incidents in line with the company’s Operations policies and standards

If you want to be part of this winning team working as Senior Java Developer, Apply Today!!

Experience with the following technologies:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment

Database Migration Tools (Liquibase/Flyway)

Micro Services Architecture

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara)

Terraform

AWS CDK

AWS CloudFormation

AWS Serverless Framework

Selenium

Sonarqube

Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ53968 which is a long-term contract position offering a contract rate of R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

