Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialist to join their growing team.

You will be required to develop and operate production ready business applications

and deploying applications in AWS

If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front-end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.

Requirements:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as JavaScript, Node.js & Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (Design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Monitoring and log analytics

AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS

Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with: Web Services Design & Deployment, REST and GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory

AWS (Advantage):

Lambda

API Gateway

DynamoDB

CloudWatch

SQS

