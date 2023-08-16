Senior Java Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well known motor giant is looking for experienced and passionate technologist with Full Stack development in Java and AWS. Long-term projects and includes developing software for self-driving car and powered electric vehicles.
If you are experienced and passionate Full Stack Java Developer, with experience in Angular, Docker, Spring boot and AWS, this may be for you.
Requirements:
- Angular/Typescript/Java EE/CSS
- PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2
- RESTful web services using Java EE
- CI/CD pipeline (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)
- Experience in UI/UX design and development
- IBM MQ/ Kafka
- Microsoft Azure (AWS)
- SonarQube
- Java 11+
- Java Enterprise Edition
- Quarkus (Spring)
- Hibernate ORM, JPA
- Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)
- Kubernetes
- Git (Bitbucket)
- CI/CD, Jenkins
- Test Driven Development (TDD)
- JAX-RS API implementation
- Swagger documentation
- Agile
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience
