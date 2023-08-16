Senior Java Full Stack Software Developer – Midrand – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled, and collaborative Full Stack Software Developer to play a key part in the design, development, implementation, and support of a wide range of ongoing and new projects on the platform!

If you are an experienced and passionate Full Stack Developer, with experience in Atlassian tools; database tools and RESTful web services, this may be for you. Apply NOW!!

Requirements:

Angular/Typescript/Java EE/CSS

PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2

RESTful web services using Java EE

CI/CD pipeline (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)

Experience in UI/UX design and development

IBM MQ/ Kafka

Microsoft Azure (AWS)

SonarQube

Java 11+

Java Enterprise Edition

Quarkus (Spring)

Hibernate ORM, JPA

Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

CI/CD, Jenkins

Test Driven Development (TDD)

JAX-RS API implementation

Swagger documentation

Agile

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience

Reference Number for this position is MK53249 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering an hourly rate of R600 per hour, negotiable on experience and ability.

