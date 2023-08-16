Senior Java Postilion Developer – Card & Payments – JHB – R1.2 mil PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

OPPORTUNITY to flex your Postilion Development muscle on high-performance Fintech tools and platforms! You will be based in a progressive data driven environment that offers collaboration regularly as well as great benefits while ensuring completion of projects, knowledge sharing, skills, and innovative ideas.

You will be working in an exciting, fast paced environment to form part of a high-performance team where you will be developing and supporting mission critical Card and Payments features and facilitating online transactional capabilities.

It’s a great chance to work with other developers on complex tasks on the business eco-system spanning across Africa, APPLY TODAY!!

They are looking for someone with as much experience of the following as possible:

Must have a background in delivering low latency, concurrent and fault tolerant software.

Have demonstrated the ability to make architectural decisions, understand business processes to deliver the cleanest solutions

Java SE

Python

SQL

SDK

Realtime

AMP

AWS

Gitlab

Junit

SAFE

Agile

Azure

Astrex

EMV

RTC

Bamboo

Crypto Hardware

Reference Number for this position is GZ53593 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R1.2 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

