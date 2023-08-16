Senior Java Software Developer – Cape Town – R1.1 Mil PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A Major Retail GIANT is on the scout for a top achieving Senior Java Software Developer As a member of the Digital Transformation team, you will be required be part of a team that delivers world class applications and business solutions for the team with the best of breed of technologies at your disposal.

They are proud to be publicly recognized as the largest private sector employer in South Africa and a leading retail brand in Africa. We focus on attracting, developing and retaining a loyal and committed workforce, dedicated to the Group’s culture and organizational objectives.

They will consider all high calibre Java Developers and the technology landscape includes the following;

Java

J2EE

Golang

Node.Js

Bash

[URL Removed]

Docker

Kubernetes

ECS

MongoDB

ElasticSearch

SQL

Jenkins

AWS CodePipeline

Reference Number for this position is GZ53688 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R1.1 Mil PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

