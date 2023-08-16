Senior Java Software Developer – Century City – R840k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer is available in scenic Century City.

The team is looking for someone to join their environment and be involved in the development of their concurrent, event driven and highly scalable transaction processing platform.

It’s an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

Comp Sci degree and 5 years’ experience

Java (J2SE not J2EE)

Windows / SQL Server platform

EFT domain knowledge

x knowledge

SDLC

Testing

Coding

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is MK53506, which is a permanent position based in

Century City offering a permanent rate of R840k p/a negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2SE

J2EE

SQL Server platform

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

