Senior Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Midrand/ Remote – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Senior Java Software Cloud Engineer opportunity available in a team of fellow Java professionals building software systems of the future!
You will be working with latest technologies to create the next generation of software systems for their s future in-house Data & Fleet systems.
If you are interested in potentially travelling internationally to work with fellow rock stars as well, this is for you!
You typically will have at least +8 years’ worth of experience with Cloud. The technology landscape includes:
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
- Maven
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Restful Services
- Kafka
- MQTT
- Angular
- React
- Karma
- Jasmine
Reference Number for this position is GZ53257 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, PTA and Remote, offering a contract rate of between R750 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
