Senior Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Midrand/ Remote – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Senior Java Software Cloud Engineer opportunity available in a team of fellow Java professionals building software systems of the future!

You will be working with latest technologies to create the next generation of software systems for their s future in-house Data & Fleet systems.

If you are interested in potentially travelling internationally to work with fellow rock stars as well, this is for you! APPLY TODAY!!!!

You typically will have at least +8 years’ worth of experience with Cloud. The technology landscape includes:

Java

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven

SQL

NoSQL

Restful Services

Kafka

MQTT

Angular

React

Karma

Jasmine

Reference Number for this position is GZ53257 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, PTA and Remote, offering a contract rate of between R750 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

CSS

Git

Javascript

HTML5

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position