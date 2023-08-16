Senior Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg (CBD) – up to R1 2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of the next generation team in this exciting banking environment.
Top leading financial services organisations is looking for skilled and experienced Java Developer, you will be part of a broader team that have Java and Cloud Developers looking to work in a fast paced and agile environment.
You will be responsible for implementation, maintenance, and support java systems. Looking for self-starters, with high energy levels that can shape business strategies.
Requirements:
- 5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support
- 5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions
- 5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation
- Proficient in Java and Workflow
- IT Knowledge
- IT Development
- IT Applications
- Automated Unit Testing
- Data Integrity
- looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache
- Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)
- Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)
- Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)
- DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)
- Java 8 +
- Agile methodologies exposure
Qualifications
- BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree
- Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar
- Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification
Reference Number for this position is MK53512 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,2m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
