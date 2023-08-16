Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C# – Sandton – R720k to R1.08m pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Innovation is the unrelenting drive to break the status quo and develop anew where few have dared to go.

A fitting intro for some new work, yes? A technology driven hub based in Sandton is seeking a highly proficient “never say die” attitude Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C#.

You will enjoy the technical complexities of the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments.

Sound good? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma is a Must have

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience

NET Core

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

Python

React

SQL Server

Redux

Angular

Vue

HTML

CSS

.NET

Sass

Agile

You will have exposure to the following:

End-to-end analytics application development

Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle – from development-and-testing, telemetry-driven UAT, through to automated deployments

A multitude of business domains

Reference Number for this position is DB53864 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k to [URL Removed] pa CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

