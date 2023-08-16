Senior .Net Developer – Cape Town / Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK: A dynamic business that prides themselves in providing concise and effective IT resources to their own clients is currently seeking a highly specialised Senior .Net Developer that enjoys the perks of remote work and the fintech space, this is for one of South Africa’s leading and award-winning banks.

In this unique role you will have the pleasure of building reusable digital software products and libraries across numerous projects alongside an awesome team of professionals.

Sound like a bit of you? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

5+ years exp in .Net Development

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, C#, JavaScript, PostgreSQL

You’re a creative who is a high performer, critical thinker, and problem-solver

Cloud based distributed experience a big plus

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar IT related courses

Reference Number for this position is DB53626 which is a contract remote position, offering a rate of R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

C#

JavaScript

PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position