Senior.Net Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – (Market related) at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a society we’re always looking for new and improved ways of achieving our financial goals and managing our time and resources, especially in the modern day & age.

What better way to incorporate this skill into your life than working for one of Africa’s top asset management hubs?

The current requirement is for a Senior Full Stack Developer to form part of their high calibre, energetic and always inquisitive team.

Sound like your cup of tea? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar

.Net / .Net Core

C#

REST API

[URL Removed]

WPF

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

Cloud (preferably AWS)

Responsibilities:

Interact with business users, Business Analysts, and other Developers to understand new requirements

Writing technical specifications

Participate in design and planning sessions

Understand how existing systems work

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members

Testing and deployment of code changes

Reference Number for this position is DB53474 which is a permanent role based in Cape Town, offering a market related cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net

.Net Core

C#

REST API

React.js

WPF

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position