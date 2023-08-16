Senior.Net Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – (Market related) at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a society we’re always looking for new and improved ways of achieving our financial goals and managing our time and resources, especially in the modern day & age.
What better way to incorporate this skill into your life than working for one of Africa’s top asset management hubs?
The current requirement is for a Senior Full Stack Developer to form part of their high calibre, energetic and always inquisitive team.
Sound like your cup of tea? Let’s chat.
Requirements:
- Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar
- .Net / .Net Core
- C#
- REST API
- [URL Removed]
- WPF
- MS SQL Server
- PostgreSQL
- Cloud (preferably AWS)
Responsibilities:
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts, and other Developers to understand new requirements
- Writing technical specifications
- Participate in design and planning sessions
- Understand how existing systems work
- Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
- Testing and deployment of code changes
