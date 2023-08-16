Senior.Net Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – (Market related) at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 16, 2023

As a society we’re always looking for new and improved ways of achieving our financial goals and managing our time and resources, especially in the modern day & age.

What better way to incorporate this skill into your life than working for one of Africa’s top asset management hubs?

The current requirement is for a Senior Full Stack Developer to form part of their high calibre, energetic and always inquisitive team.

Sound like your cup of tea? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

  • Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar
  • .Net / .Net Core
  • C#
  • REST API
  • [URL Removed]
  • WPF
  • MS SQL Server
  • PostgreSQL
  • Cloud (preferably AWS)

Responsibilities:

  • Interact with business users, Business Analysts, and other Developers to understand new requirements
  • Writing technical specifications
  • Participate in design and planning sessions
  • Understand how existing systems work
  • Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
  • Testing and deployment of code changes

