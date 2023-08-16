Senior PHP JavaScript Full Stack Developer – Fully Remote – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Leading provider of software solutions to medium and large sized corporations who provides a holistic service through internally developing and tailoring business solutions to meet specific requirements, while also installing and providing service support for third party business solution products are currently looking for candidates like you.

They are currently on the lookout for a Senior PHP JavaScript Full Stack Developer to join their team servicing UK based clients in the digital media space. You will be working closely with our team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies

Technology environment includes the following:

Proficiency in building REST based APIs, using Laravel (PHP 7+) for complex workflow systems.

Expertise building component-based web apps/SPAs in JavaScript / ES6 and TypeScript using [URL Removed] / Vue 2 & 3.

Excellent knowledge of CSS and experience in writing stylesheets in SASS.

Proficient understanding of git

Node.js and npm

Strong troubleshooting, debugging, and problem solving skills.

An ability to quickly get to grips with new systems; whether that be shiny new tech or existing/legacy developments.

Nice to have:

Zend Framework 1, 2 & 3

Docker

Mobile app development

React Native

ElasticSearch

Redis

DevOps

GitLab pipelines

Swagger / OpenAPI

Serverless

Good understanding of core AWS components and how best to utilise them in projects i.e. S3, SQS, SES, Cloudfront etc.

Reference Number for this position is GZ53733 which is a permanent role with offices in Bedfordview but working fully remotely. They are offering a cost to company of [URL Removed] per month negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

