Senior Python Backend Developer with C# – Sandton – R720k to R1.08m pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, & simulation science.

Interest peaked, then listen up.

The brief is simple, the business has requested us to track down 2 elite Senior Python Backend developer. They are an innovative bespoke software product shop who have mastered the application of analytics.

Should you accept your mission, you will be working the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments. You will also be working on a performance diagnostics solution with industry specific components.

Sound good? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma essential

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience

C#

.Net

OOP

Python

C++

Azure

NET

Agile

CICD

SQL

NoSQL

Containerisation

Test-Driven Development

You will have exposure to the following:

End-to-end analytics application development

Package Development

Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle – from development-and-testing, telemetry-driven UAT, through to automated deployments

A multitude of business domains

Reference Number for this position is DB53865 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k to [URL Removed] pa CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

