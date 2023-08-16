Senior SQL DBA / Team Lead – Remote Remote

New Work>> A successful Wealth & Investment Management hub are looking for a Senior SQL DBA / Team Lead to join their dynamic team, where you will be part of a human-centric working environment, delivering high-availability and optimal performance. You will work in a team of various disciplines using MS SQL Server, Sybase / Oracle 11G.

This remarkable team manages assets across major banks, insurers, and asset managers spanning the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, and South-East Asia. Working 100% remote, on a UK Time zone!

Do you tick all the boxes?

8+ years as a Senior Database Administrator

You have sound knowledge in MS SQL Server, Sybase, Oracle 11G, Windows, AIX, Linux, & Scripting

You have Strong Technical Database Administration and database performance management skills

Knowledge of the financial industry (preferably Investment Banking)

You are curious by nature, and you love collaborating & creating solutions!

Qualifications:

BSc IT Degree or a relevant Technical Diploma

