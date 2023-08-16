Senior Xamarin Mobile Developer at NEC XON Systems – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Harbour

Our company is seeking a Senior Xamarin Mobile Developer in order to assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.

The candidate is required to meet the following criteria:

– Valid drivers license and personal transport is imperative

– Matric Certificate and either a Bsc. Computer Science or equivalent

– Minimum of 4 years working experience

The candidate must have experience with the following technologies, practices and/or principles:

[URL Removed] – FluentApi – SOLID Architecture – Meta principles – Dependency Injection – Design, implementation, registration and consumption of services – Automapper – Unit of Work – Unit Testing – Integration (consumption) with API’s – MVVM – Git and Github – Sprints – C#

Highly Desirable Experience:

– ASP .Net Core – MVC – Entity Framework Core – SQL – Html5 – Bootstrap 4 – Sass – Flexbox – Razor – CSS – Jquery / Javascript (preferably Jquery) – Ajax

Desired Skills:

Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

