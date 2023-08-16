Senior Xamarin Mobile Developer at NEC XON Systems

Our company is seeking a Senior Xamarin Mobile Developer in order to assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.
The candidate is required to meet the following criteria:
– Valid drivers license and personal transport is imperative
– Matric Certificate and either a Bsc. Computer Science or equivalent
– Minimum of 4 years working experience
The candidate must have experience with the following technologies, practices and/or principles:
- [URL Removed] – FluentApi – SOLID Architecture – Meta principles – Dependency Injection – Design, implementation, registration and consumption of services – Automapper – Unit of Work – Unit Testing – Integration (consumption) with API’s – MVVM – Git and Github – Sprints – C#
Highly Desirable Experience:
– ASP .Net Core – MVC – Entity Framework Core – SQL – Html5 – Bootstrap 4 – Sass – Flexbox – Razor – CSS – Jquery / Javascript (preferably Jquery) – Ajax
Desired Skills:
- Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric