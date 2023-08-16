Software Architect – Remote/ Johannesburg – up to R1.5m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Join this leading financial services company that has a large team of experienced developers.

You will be required to have a minimum of 7 years’ experience coding in C#. You would also need to have broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

Requirements:

A BSc in Computer Science

A minimum of 7 years’ experience coding in C#

C#

Azure

AWS

.NET Core

Terraform

Angular

React

Typescript

Web API

REST

Reference Number for this position is FM53993 which is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1.5m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

