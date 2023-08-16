Software Engineer – Artificial Intelligence – Johannesburg / Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Innovative and exciting is the work you will be doing in this Engineering team. One of the top corporate banks is looking for a Software Engineer with commercial experience in Machine Learning. Previous experience with Java and or C# is required
If you want to work in a collaborative environment where opportunities are offered, skills are stretched and excellence is rewarded, you might be exactly what they are looking for.
Got what it takes? This is what you will need to score an interview:
- Java and or C#
- CI/CD
- Spark
- Dask
- Cloud
- AWS
- Azure
- Qlik/ Power BI/ Tableau
Experience with the following is important:
- API essential
- Microservices essential
- Java and j2ee OR C# or Python
- Passion for AI or and ML with some experience a plus
- Cloud exp a PLUS
Reference Number for this position is GZ53734 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of between R900k to [URL Removed] per annum based on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- AWS
- C#
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma