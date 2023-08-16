Software Engineer – Artificial Intelligence – Johannesburg / Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Innovative and exciting is the work you will be doing in this Engineering team. One of the top corporate banks is looking for a Software Engineer with commercial experience in Machine Learning. Previous experience with Java and or C# is required

If you want to work in a collaborative environment where opportunities are offered, skills are stretched and excellence is rewarded, you might be exactly what they are looking for.

APPLY NOW and become a part of fast paced environment.

Got what it takes? This is what you will need to score an interview:

Java and or C#

CI/CD

Spark

Dask

Cloud

AWS

Azure

Qlik/ Power BI/ Tableau

Experience with the following is important:

API essential

Microservices essential

Java and j2ee OR C# or Python

Passion for AI or and ML with some experience a plus

Cloud exp a PLUS

Reference Number for this position is GZ53734 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of between R900k to [URL Removed] per annum based on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

AWS

C#

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position