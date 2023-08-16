Software Java Engineer – Johannesburg (CBD) – up to R12 m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Global Bank with African roots and high standards of corporate governance requires skilled Java Developers to join their team of dedicated and highly skilled developer.

The ideal incumbent will be someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache. You will be responsible for implementing, maintaining and supporting java systems.

This is a great chance to play a critical part in a team driving change and working on world class tech. Send your CV today if you want to be part of this amazing team.

Requirements:

5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support

5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.

Proficient in Java and Workflow

IT Knowledge

IT Development

IT Applications

Automated Unit Testing

Data Integrity

Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)

Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)

Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)

DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)

Java 8 +

Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree.

Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar.

Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification.

