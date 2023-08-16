Splunk Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A progressive manufacturing business is on the lookout for an amazing Splunk Developer expert to join them in creating next generation software systems. The ground breaking and inventive techs are amongst the best in the country and are used in a highly skilled manner.

Technical Skills:

5-6 years’ experience in coding

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Python

Slunk a PLUS

PowerShell

AWS

Reference Number for this position is GZ53233 which is a contract position based in Midrand, Menlyn and Home offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Python

Slunk a PLUS

PowerShell

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

