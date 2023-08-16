Splunk Developer – Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A progressive manufacturing business is on the lookout for an amazing Splunk Developer expert to join them in creating next generation software systems. The ground-breaking and inventive techs are amongst the best in the country and are used in a highly skilled manner.
Technical Skills:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands Soft skills
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Python
- PowerShell
- AWS
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- SPL
- Python
- Powershell
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma