Splunk Developer – Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 16, 2023

A progressive manufacturing business is on the lookout for an amazing Splunk Developer expert to join them in creating next generation software systems. The ground-breaking and inventive techs are amongst the best in the country and are used in a highly skilled manner.

Technical Skills:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands Soft skills
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Python
  • PowerShell
  • AWS

Reference Number for this position is GZ53233 which is a contract position based in Midrand, Menlyn and Home offering a contract rate of R400 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

